The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a suit against President Muhammadu Buhari

The organisation alleged that the president has failed to probe the misuse of security votes by governors since 1999

According to SERAP, the president should direct the AGF to prosecute all those involved in the alleged mismanagement of the country's security fund

A lawsuit has been filed against President Muhammadu Buhari at a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

The suit filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) queried the president's failure to probe the mismanagement of security votes by governors across the country since 1991.

In a statement signed by Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP's deputy director, the civil society organisation said the president ought to probe the systemic mismanagement of security votes by the state governors and also ensure the prosecution of those suspected to be responsible.

A suit has been filed against President Buhari by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP)

Source: Facebook

Oluwadare said the suit by SERAP followed the president's 2022 new year message where he raised concerns about the persistent insecurity in the country.

He said that President Buhari's promise in his 2015 inaugural speech included his aim to check gross corruption and ensure that there is accountability at all levels of government in the country.

The suits by SERAP against President Buhari

In the suit number FHC/L/CS/189/2022 filed last week at the Federal High Court in Lagos, SERAP is seeking:

"An order of mandamus to compel President Buhari to direct Mr. Abubakar Malami SAN, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to probe allegations of systemic mismanagement of security votes by state governors since 1999.”

SERAP is also seeking an order of mandamus to compel President Buhari to direct Abubakar Malami SAN to prosecute anyone suspected to be responsible for the mismanagement of the nation's security vote.

The order will also mandate as appropriate; where there is sufficient admissible evidence, to recover any mismanaged public funds.

SERAP also argued that compelling the federal government to probe the spending of security votes since 1999 would ensure accountability, and improve the ability of the government to deliver on the promises to ensure the security of Nigerians and to keep them safe.

It said that it is in the interest of justice to grant this application and move towards ending impunity for allegations of corruption in the spending of security votes.

SERAP said:

“The government has the primary and constitutional responsibility to protect the lives and property of the Nigerian people. Section 14(2)(b) of the Nigerian Constitution provides that ‘the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government’.

“Security votes should be used for improving the security situation in the states or returned to the public treasury.”

Also joined in the suit as a respondent with President Buhari is the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.

