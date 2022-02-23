There are speculations that the ruling All Progressives Congress might not survive the test of time in Nigeria's political space

This speculation was made public by the former national legal adviser for the APC, Muiz Banire during an interview on a Lagos radio

Banire said that because the party was founded on weak principles and its continued disregard for the rule of time, it is set for doom

A former national legal adviser for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muiz Banire, on Wednesday, February 23, said that the party would soon implode.

Daily Trust reports that Banire made the declaration during an interview with a Lagos-based Radionow.

Speaking during the interview, the former legal adviser to the party said that the weak foundation of the party is its greatest unmaking.

He added that the ruling party is known for violation of the rule of law and an organisation with zero respect for the rule of law cannot stand the taste of time.

According to the legal practitioner, several people coming to acquire party within the party lack the capability to work together with others,

Warning that conflict is tearing most of the string party members apart, Banire said the architectural framework of the APC is in the hands of most governors.

His words

“Certainly the APC will implode. The foundation of the party itself is weak.

"We have several people, tendencies coming together to acquire power but they are unable to synergise. Conflict is tearing the party apart."

Banire further submitted that the Mai Mala-Buni caretaker committee of the party had endorsed the faction controlled by state governors in all APC states.

