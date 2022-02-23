Buhari's delay in signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill has been fuelling crisis among prominent personalities within the country

In reaction, the opposition PDP disclosed that the delay would result in tension, thereby creating violence in Nigeria

The opposition party also noted that this unwillingness from the president is an indication this administration is against the will of the people in the nation's decision making process

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the delay in signing the electoral act amendment bill into law by President Muhammadu Buhari is causing tension in the country.

This disclosure was made by Debo Ologunagba, the PDP publicity secretary, on Tuesday, February 22, at a media parley in Abuja.

The Cable reports that the opposition party’s spokesman said the growing tension has the potential to cause violence, which might affect West Africa and other regions.

The PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba urged the president to practice what he preaches. Photo credit: Aybishop De LordofArena Felix

Ologunagba said Buhari’s refusal to sign the electoral act amendment bill constitutes an obstruction to the democratic principle of credible elections.

He added an electoral process that does not ensure free, fair and transparent transmission of election results from the polling units leads to unconstitutional change of government against the will of the people.

Call on Nigerians and CSO's

The opposition party called on Nigerians and civil society organisations (CSOs) to prevail on Buhari to sign the bill into law to avert an impending crisis in our country.

Electoral Bill: NLC vows to mobilise millions of its members for nationwide protest

Earlier, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba declared that Nigerian workers will hit the streets across the country to force the Buhari administration to sign the 2021 Electoral Bill.

Wabba said Nigerian federal lawmakers should be proactive in ensuring the approval of the bill before the 2023 elections.

He said the NLC expects the 'needful' to be done by the lawmakers because time is running out.

Electoral bill: Civil society groups declare February 22 national day of protest

Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill is currently taking the front burner in the conversations around Nigeria's politics.

President Buhari, who is currently out of the country, continues to delay in giving his assent to the bill.

CSOs including Yiaga Africa, Situation Room, The Electoral Hub, Take Back Movement, Albino Foundation among others, say they will hit the streets soon.

The groups had also declared Tuesday, February 22, as a national day of protest against the president's refusal to sign the bill.

