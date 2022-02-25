Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s signing of the new Electoral Bill

Atiku called on the the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to roll out the 2023 election guidelines without any delay

According to him, political parties and Nigerians can commence preparations for the 2023 general elections

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar on Friday, February 25, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to roll out election guidelines.

Atiku explained that the electoral commission needs to make the move now that the legal framework for the 2023 elections is in place.

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate made the remark in a tweet shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2022.

According to the former vice president, this will enable political parties to commence the process of choosing their leaders in 2023.

He tweeted:

“Now that the legal framework for the 2023 elections is in place following President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent to the Electoral Bill, @inecnigeria needs to roll out the election guidelines in earnest so that the political parties and Nigerians can fully commence the journey to choose their leaders in 2023.”

