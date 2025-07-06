A lady has taken to social media to share the disappointing response she got from her father after telling him she loves him

She did not expect the response he gave, and her post went viral on the TikTok social media platform

Mixed reactions trailed the lady's post, with many people sharing their experiences with their fathers

A lady, @lunambk, has sent social media users into a frenzy after sharing what her father replied her after she telling him she loves him.

She shared his disappointing response on TikTok, and her post gained huge traction online.

Her father's disappointing reply

When she told her father that she loves him, he told her to focus on her studies instead of love. She wrote:

"Life is so private nobody knows I once told my dad "I love you" and he reply 'focus on your study not love.'"

Some netizens tried to read a different meaning to her father's response, while others shared their experiences with their fathers.

Some social media users found her father's response hilarious.

See her TikTok post below:

Reply father gave daughter stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's father's disappointing response below:

Tikelabi❤️ said:

"I told mine happy father's day and he said same to you."

Besa said:

"Girl like 16 years ago but still pains me to date."

WINNIE ❤️ said:

"😭 The most nonchalant people on earth are those creatures."

Machiavelli said:

"By him saying that he means he loves u and is proud of u 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. They don’t know how to express themselves."

H🦋❣️ said:

"I told him papa don’t die please 🙏🏼😭 he said death is peaceful 𝙷𝚊𝚠𝚊 this pain is too much

Princess Ufuoma said:

"Brooooo, my dad told me to focus on myself after I complained about his unhealthy diet from a place of love and blocked me."

Cutely said:

"I bursted out with laughter 😂 nah but I hope we better parents man."

Damilola090. said:

"Big man was traveling and I hugged him that I will miss you…he said may I not go missing from where you won’t find me ah toor,Abeg baba just Dey go,call me when you arrive."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had praised her caring father who sent her foodstuffs after she complained to him.

Man tells mum he misses her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man who told his mum that he misses her had shared her epic response to him.

He took to TikTok to show people the message he sent his mum on WhatsApp and her unexpected response. In the chat, the man with the TikTok name, @asibong_, messaged his mum, telling her that he missed her.

His mum funnily dismissed his concern, jocularly accusing him of trying to use her for financial gain. When he further asked her where she learnt to reply like that, she funnily told him to go ask his father.

