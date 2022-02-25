Noticeable gaps in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill should not prevent the president from signing the bill

This was the position of former INEC chairman, Professor Atahiru Jega, in reaction to Buhari's delay in signing the bill

Jega appealed to the Nigerian leader to sign as the bill would go a long way in enhancing the confidence of Nigerians in the electoral process

Lagos - President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged not to delay any further in appending his signature to the amended Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

reports that the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Atahiru Jega made the call on Wednesday, February 23, in Lagos state.

Prof. Atahiru Jega has called on President Buhari not to delay on appending his signature to the amended electoral bill. Photo credit: Stringer/Anadolu Agency

According to Jega, signing such a bill into law would go a long way in enhancing the confidence of Nigerians in the nation’s electoral process.

The immediate past INEC boss went on to note that though there were noticeable gaps in the bill, such should not prevent the president from signing the bill, ThisDay added.

While stating that the issues could be addressed, Jega said such corrections can be looked at after the bill must have been signed into law.

He attributed the increasing apathy Nigeria's electoral process had continued to attract to the obvious flaws in the existing electoral law, adding that it has not given many Nigerians the confidence to participate.

