Presidential Villa, Abuja - President Buhari has just signed into law the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2022.

Legit.ng gathered that the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known on Friday, February 25, in a post shared on Facebook.

Others were Chief of Staff Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, SGF Boss Mustapha, chairman House committee on INEC, Hon. Aisha Dukku, and chairman Senate committee on INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya.

Recall that the presidential spokesman had earlier announced that Buhari would sign the bill soon.

Adesina on Tuesday, February 22, noted that it is just a matter of hours for the president to sign.

Electoral bill: CSOs dare Buhari, demand assent in two days

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian leader was asked to sign the reworked Electoral Act Amendment Bill by 26 civil society organisations.

The organisations said they have resolved to embark on a protest on Tuesday, February 22, if the president fails to give assent to the bill in two days.

The CSOs in a statement on Saturday, February 19, by the media officer of Yiaga Africa, Moshood, urged citizens across the nation to call on President Buhari to act on "this matter of urgent national importance".

PDP reveals what will happen in Nigeria if Buhari refuses to sign electoral bill

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had said that the delay in signing the electoral act amendment bill into law by Buhari was causing tension in the country.

This disclosure was made by Debo Ologunagba, the PDP publicity secretary, on Tuesday, February 22, at a media parley in Abuja.

The opposition party’s spokesman said the growing tension has the potential to cause violence, which might affect West Africa and other regions.

