The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, on Monday, February 21, issued a warning to all illegal operators of revenue collection checkpoints in the state.

Ortom warned that any operator caught would be treated as an armed robber by the state government.

The governor issued the warning on Monday, February 21, while signing into law the amended Benue Internal Revenue Administration Law of the state.

Governor said all operators of illegal revenue checkpoints would be arrested and prosecuted Photo: Samuel Ortom

Source: Facebook

Warning those indulging in such acts should steer clear of revenue collection in the state, Ortom said those who operate such illegal checkpoints would be apprehended.

He further explained that revenue collection in Benue state had been contracted to consultants and that every other interested person or organisation should liaise and work with them.

Acknowledging the decline in revenue generation and the need to improve on all areas to be able to cater for the needs of the state, Ortom thanked members of the Benue State House of Assembly for the speedy passage of the amendment.

The governor pledged a sustained cordial working relationship between the executive and the legislature.

Also speaking, the deputy speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Christopher Adaji who represented the speaker said the amendments were done after due consultations with critical stakeholders and relevant provisions of the law.

