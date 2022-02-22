The activities of bandits in the country have not only hindered economic growth, rather it has inflicted hardship on the people in affected areas

This indeed is not pleasing to the government, especially the present administration which has vowed to crush banditry in Nigeria

In a recent interview, Buhari's minister, Lai Mohammed, revealed why the federal government would not negotiate with bandits

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that the federal government will not be involved in any dialogue with bandits.

The minister made this disclosure during an interview with Daily Trust, on Monday, February 21.

According to him, banditry in Nigeria is a very complex issue, one that the FG cannot handle alone.

Speaking further, the minister affirmed that due to the complexity of the issue, state governments should be allowed to decide on whether they would go into agreement with bandits or not.

He said:

“I think we should leave it to individual state governments to decide on whether they are going to enter into any agreement with bandits or not. The federal government cannot decree by fiat. Unknown to many people, there are lots of things going on behind the scenes where bandits are surrendering."

The minister added that the designation of bandits as terrorists has aided the fight against insecurity, adding that it had made possible, the use of excessive force, which hitherto was not an option.

