Some gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have allegedly killed three kinsmen of the governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom.

The suspected herdsmen were said to have laid ambush and blocked the Iordye- Gbajimba road in the Guma local government area of Benue state at about 5 pm on Saturday, February 19.

It was gathered that the victims - two male and one female - were riding on a motorcycle in the area when they were ambushed and shot dead by the suspected herdsmen.

Sources privy to the incident told Legit.ng that the suspects have already taken over parts of the Guma LGA which borders the neighbouring Nasarawa state.

They are also said to have been committing heinous crimes like the destruction of property in the area and rendering many children orphans and women widows.

Confirming that the bodies of the victims have been recovered by security agencies operating in the area, the source said that the three deceased victims died on the spot while others sustained various degrees of injury.

In addition, soldiers of Operation Whirl Stroke have recovered the bodies and deposited them at the morgue in Gbajimba General Hospital state.

Also confirming the incident, Nathaniel Ikyur, the chief press secretary to Governor Ortom in a short statement said the people of Benue state have continued to suffer in the hands of suspected herdsmen.

Ikyur said:

"This has been the plight of Benue indigenes in the hands of Fulani herdsmen who have invaded the state in a bid to take over our ancestral lands."

