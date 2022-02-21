The All Progressives Congress has suspended its planned national convention scheduled to take place on February 26

The ruling party made this known in a letter written to the Independent National Electoral Commission

According to the letter signed by the chairman of the caretaker committee, zonal congresses will now be held on March 26

With less than a week to its planned national convention, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the exercise indefinitely.

Daily Trust reports that the party in a letter dated Monday, February 21, .informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the new development.

The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee has postponed APC's national convention. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

Source: Facebook

Recall that the party had initially scheduled the convention for Saturday, February 26, but issues such as zoning of offices and crisis in some states served as a threat to the exercise.

The letter signed by the chairman and secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and Senator John James Akpanudoedehe indicates that this notice supersedes the earlier notice for the convention, The Punch added.

Though the party is yet to communicate a new date for the convention, APC has informed the electoral umpire of its plan to conduct zonal congresses on Saturday, March 26.

APC bigwigs raise alarm over alleged move to scuttle national convention

In a previous report by Legit.ng, APC stalwarts expressed concern over the alleged move to scuttle the party’s national convention scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 26.

The APC Rebirth Group, led by Comrade Aliyu Audu, regretted that the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) led by Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, has not put in place tangible plans to achieve the objective.

Audu, who faulted the inability of the CECPC to constitute sub-committees said:

“I will not make haste to arrive at any conclusions yet, but it is obvious that this convention won’t hold on Saturday, from what we have seen on ground so far.”

APC convention: Respect party supremacy

Meanwhile, the deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, Hon. Yekini Nabena sounded a note of caution to some members he described as "fifth columnists and their sponsors" against the national leadership of the ruling party.

He described the recent activities of some APC members as an act of insubordination against the party leadership.

Nabena said those sponsoring campaigns of calumny on national television and in other media platforms against APC national leadership should know that national convention will come and go but the damage they would have cost the party's image will remain.

Source: Legit.ng