In reaction to the postponement of the national convention of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), a pressure group within the party known as Concerned APC Stakeholders Forum (CASF), has expressed satisfaction with the development.

The governor Mai Buni led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), had after an extensive stakeholders' meeting, transmitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), about its plan to reschedule the party's convention.

The Governor Buni-led committee has been commended for postponing the APC's national convention Photo: Mai Mala-Buni

Source: Facebook

This move by the committee would mean that the national convention would now take place on Saturday, March 26, instead of the planned national convention for this Saturday, February 26.

Abdulkadir Suleiman, the executive secretary of CASF, in a statement hailed the decision of the CECPC, describing it as a "right direction" for the party.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A commendation for President Muhammadu Buhari

The statement which was seen by Legit.ng also commended President Muhammad Buhari for always giving a who wants to see the APC continue his legacies in office after 2023.

While throwing its weight behind the zonal congresses scheduled for March 26 across the country, the group said that it would have been disastrous and a breach of the party's constitution, if the national convention was allowed to hold before the zonal congress.

The group said:

"It is like putting the cart before the horse. How on earth would they even be thinking of having the national convention before the zonal congress?

"It is embedded in our constitution that, there shall be offices which should be held by zonal officers and it is only the zonal congress that can produce them."

The party conducted ward congress, local government congress and the state, where officers were elected into their respective offices.

It said jumping the zonal congress for national convention is akin to jumping the gun, and we are happy that the CECPC has retraced its steps and has moved the party back in the right direction.

The group further admitted:

"The Buni led committee should be commended for its courage to postpone the exercise in line with the wishes of the majority of party men and women.

"This courageous decision alone will go a long way to position our party on the pedestrian of victory, unity and peace."

In addition, Suleiman stressed the need to also use the period to rally around all the aggrieved persons and bring everyone on the same page, saying, the party would come to the national convention as one big and united family.

Suleiman said:

"We even wish that the convention is shifted for 6 months, to allow for genuine reconciliation of all aggrieved persons across the country and the litany of court cases resolved.

"So we come to Abuja united as a big indivisible family and speak with one voice."

No date has been fixed for the postponed national convention yet.

APC postpones scheduled February national convention indefinitely

The All Progressives Congress has suspended its planned national convention scheduled to take place on February 26.

The ruling party made this known in a letter written to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

According to the letter signed by the chairman of the caretaker committee, zonal congresses will now be held on March 26.

APC convention: Respect party supremacy

Meanwhile, the deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, Hon. Yekini Nabena sounded a note of caution to some members he described as "fifth columnists and their sponsors" against the national leadership of the ruling party.

He described the recent activities of some APC members as an act of insubordination against the party leadership.

Nabena said those sponsoring campaigns of calumny on national television and in other media platforms against APC national leadership should know that national convention will come and go but the damage they would have cost the party's image will remain.

Source: Legit.ng