President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to anoint a credible chairmanship aspirant ahead of the APC national convention

The demand was made by a group within the ruling party known as the Concerned APC Members Forum

According to the group, unless the president quickly intervene, the party might be thrown into a deeper crisis after the national convention

FCT, Abuja - A group known as the Concerned APC Members Forum has written a letter asking President Muhammadu Buhari to anoint a credible national chairmanship aspirant ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention on Saturday, February 26.

The group asked the president to choose among those aspiring from the north-central ahead of the convention.

The forum in a letter dated Friday, February 11, and addressed to the president also advised the president to look into the records of the various individuals aspiring to lead the party.

The letter signed by its convener Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, believed that unless the president quickly intervene, the party might be thrown into deeper crisis after the national convention.

Part of the statement read:

“Your Excellency Sir, it was your interview with the Nigeria Television Authority, NTA that prompted the Progressives Governor's Forum to initiate the process of the forthcoming national convention of our party slated for 26th February 2022. Again, we say thank you, sir.

“Judging by the activities of the various actors, we appeal to Mr. President not to allow the selfish interest of the 2023 p[residential ambition of some ranking members to destroy the party.

“We want Mr. President to recommend a highly committed and disciplined member, a man of humility and resilience with acute knowledge of party administration that will respect both former and serving governors, senators, ministers, party faithfuls, and of course, the leaders of our party.

“This will go a long way in reducing internal crisis in the party, controlling the expenditure of some aspirants, and solving the problem of reconciliation after the national convention.

“We also want to draw Mr. President's attention to the fact that, immediately after the convention, there is a primary election not far away, so, the need to minimize our crises and concentrate on the 2023 general elections is very important.

“Your Excellency Sir, in recommending a candidate for the national chairmanship position which may bring about consensus, we advise Mr. President to look into the records of the various individuals aspiring to lead the party, owing in mind the internal zoning arrangement of the party which is in north-central Nigeria.”

Group warns APC members not to elect EFCC-indicted ex-governors as chairman

In a related development, the South-South Emerging Leaders' Forum (SELF) has warned members of the APC not to elect some former governors and individuals in the race who have been indicted for some financial crimes by anti-corruption agencies.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 19, the national coordinator of the group, Barrister Preye Wilson, warned that the ruling party does not need a national chairman that will be dragging in and out of the anti-corruption agencies' offices to explain their dealings in the past.

Barrister Wilson said it is time for the ruling party to deviate from past experiences of electing a former governor as national chairman.

APC state chairman hail Mai Mala Buni, Yahaya Bello

On its part, the forum of the APC state chairmen has described both the Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state and his Kogi state counterpart, Alhaji Yahaya Bello as great blessings to the ruling party.

The forum's chairperson and Borno state APC chairman, Alhaji Bukar Dalori, made the comment on Thursday, February 3 in Abuja, shortly after the inauguration of the newly elected state chairmen of the party.

Dalori, who expressed gratitude to Governor Buni and all other party leaders for the confidence reposed in them said they have watched both Governor Buni and Alhaji Yahaya Bello's exemplary leadership over the years.

