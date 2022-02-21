Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has debunked claims that he would be running for the presidency in the 2023 general election

Buratai said he has no hand in the posters littered all over cities of the country clamouring for him to join the presidential race

According to the former COAS, he is content with being Nigeria's ambassador to the Republic of Benin and also loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari

A former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, on Sunday, dismissed the claim that he is planning to join the litany of politicians contesting for Nigeria's presidential seat in 2023.

Distancing himself from various 2023 presidential posters littered across major cities of the country, Buratai said he is not contesting for the presidency.

PM News reports that the former army chief made his known in a statement that said he is content with being the Nigerian ambassador to the Republic of Benin.

Tukur Buratai said he is content being the ambassador to the Benin Republic Photo: Tukur Buratai

The statement was signed by a former director of army public relations, Sani Usman, the former COAS said he has nothing to do with the posters by some group.

Buratai admitted that he has never at any point declared his intention to contest for the office of president in next year’s general elections.

The statement said:

“The attention of His Excellency, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (retired), Nigeria’s Ambassador to Republic of Benin and former Chief of Army Staff, has been drawn to calls and dissemination of campaign posters calling on him to join partisan politics and contest for Presidential candidature of one of the political parties by some persons."

Presidential posters not from Buratai

Usman in the statement warned that such calls and posters should be discountenanced as they did not emanate from the former COAS.

He also stated the statement is aimed at driving home the fact that the former COAS is not interested in contesting for political office.

It said:

"It is entirely the handiwork of some people for reasons best known to them.

“His Excellency wishes to reiterate his contentment and commitment to national service in his present capacity as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Benin Republic."

"He remains loyal and eternally grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity to serve. He, however, wishes to thank all well-meaning persons, friends and well-wishers who showed concern over this development."

Nigeria's Envoy to Congo Meets Buratai, Describes Former COAS As National Security Asset

General Tukur had earlier been described as a highly intellectual person.

This description of Buratai, a Nigerian ambassador to the Republic of Benin was given by the Nigerian envoy to Congo.

Deborah Nana said the former army chief is Nigeria's greatest asset on security and peacebuilding through strategic leadership.

Buratai meets President Talon of the Benin Republic in Cotonou

As a matter of coincidence, a former Nigerian COAS, Tukur Buratai, is said to be in the Benin Republic.

Buratai is in the French West African nation to present his letter of credence to the president, Patrice Talon.

This visit is of utmost importance to social commentators because Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho), the embattled Yoruba agitator, is facing serious court charges in Cotonou.

