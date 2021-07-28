As a matter of coincidence, a former Nigerian COAS, Tukur Buratai, is said to be in Benin Republic

Buratai is in the French West African nation to present his letter of credence to the president, Patrice Talon

This visit is of utmost importance to social commentators because Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho), the embattled Yoruba agitator, is facing serious court charges in Cotonou

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd.), Nigeria's ambassador to Benin Republic, met with the president of the African nation, Patrice Talon, on Wednesday, July 28.

The visit of Buratai to President Talon was to present his letter of credence to the Beninoise government, Punch reports.

The former Nigerian COAS presented his letter of credence to President Talon (Photo: Punch)

Source: UGC

Buratai's visit to Cotonou is coming at a time when Sunday Adeyemo (fondly called Igboho) is facing serious charges at the nation's Court of Appeal.

Igboho has been very vocal in his agitation for the Yoruba Nation. Things however took a different turn after his house was raided by security operatives and he was declared a wanted man.

Buratai, Olonisakin appointed ambassadors to Benin Republic, Cameroon

Meanwhile, Buratai had been appointed as the Nigerian ambassador to the Benin Republic. Also, the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin (rtd) had been appointed as the Nigerian ambassador to Cameroon.

A Facebook post from the ministry of foreign affairs to this regard read:

"Today, the honourable minister of foreign affairs, H.E. Geoffrey Onyeama presented Letters of Credence to the Ambassador-Designate of Nigeria to the Republic of Cameroon, Amb. Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin and the Ambassador-Designate of Nigeria to the Republic of Benin, Amb. Tukur Yusufu Buratai."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

At a brief ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday, June 22, the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, presented letters of credence to the ex-service chiefs.

This was disclosed in a statement by Kimiebi Ebienfa, information officer in the ministry.

The change of service chiefs earlier in the year was meant to rejig the operational strategies. The ex-service chiefs were not relieved of their duties because of non-performance.

Source: Legit