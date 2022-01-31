One of Nigeria's chief of army staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai (retired), has been described as a highly intellectual person

This description of Buratai, a Nigerian ambassador to the Republic of Benin was given by the Nigerian envoy to Congo

Deborah Nana said the former army chief is Nigeria's greatest asset on security and peacebuilding through strategic leadership

The Nigerian Ambassador to Congo, Deborah Nana, has described a former chief of army staff, Tukur Buratai, as Nigeria's security asset.

Nana said her colleague who represents Nigeria in the Republic of Benin is a national asset that should be appreciated.

The Nigerian Ambassador to Congo has called for knowledge sharing on security issues

Source: Facebook

Speaking about the former COAS at a book presentation in honour of Buratai in Abuja, Nana said Buratai is the nation's greatest asset due to his strategic endeavours for peace and security.

This was as renowned project consultant, businesswoman, philanthropist and singer, Engr. Dr Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo also hailed the exploits of the nation's current Ambassador to the Republic of Benin Republic.

The pair recently joined other distinguished Nigerian women to celebrate the former COAS at the event.

The envoy who doubled as the chairperson for the event said the former army chief is a distinguished gentleman and rare enviable leader.

Nana said:

"Strategic leadership today has played an ever critical role in shaping and tackling global events, most especially the security challenges affecting our nation."

"Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality, it is the art of communication; it is about action not position. This book draws deep into the qualities; leadership, challenges, overall wealth of experience required to lead successful administration."

Also speaking, Adekojo said Nigerian women need to reciprocate Buratai’s gesture as COAS following the creation of the Nigerian Army Female Corps.

Adekojo said that women should ensure equality for all gender by making sure all female officers and soldiers got their promotions as when due.

She also encouraged the women not to only pray for the Armed Forces but devise ways to support the federal government in the fight against banditry, kidnapping and terrorism.

Adekojo also said that she will continue to use her foundation to support the non-kinetic approach in the war against insurgency by lifting many youths and vulnerable women out of poverty.

