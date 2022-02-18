PDP governors have allegedly held a meeting in Ghana in a bid to reach an agreement over the zoning of the party's 2023 presidential ticket

The meeting, however, failed to yield a positive result as the governors were split along the North-South divide

However, Governor Wike of Rivers state has said the report that of the PDP governors holding a meeting in Europe to pick the party’s presidential and running mate is false

Accra, Ghana - The governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have failed to reach a consensus over the zoning of the party's 2023 presidential ticket, a report by The Nation has stated.

According to the newspaper, the governors had a retreat in Accra, Ghana on Tuesday, February 15, and Wednesday, February 16, with a view to end the disagreement over the zoning.

PDP governors reportedly failed to reach a consensus over zoning of the party's 2023 presidential ticket at a meeting in Ghana. Photo credit: Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa

The governors, however, reportedly returned to Nigeria on Thursday, February 17, failing to reach a consensus on the crucial issue.

Legit.ng gathers that the governors were split along the North-South divide at the meeting. The southern governors insisted on the power shift to the south in 2023.

Tambuwal insists on getting PDP's presidential ticket

Anonymous sources cited by the newspaper said Aminu Tambuwal, a northerner and governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, insisted on going for the PDP's presidential ticket.

He was reported to have refused to accept the offer to running mate to a southern candidate.

It was also learnt that the governors ruled out the chances of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the race for the ticket.

Governors present at the meeting are Tambuwal, Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa).

Governor Emmanuel interested in presidency

Meanwhile, it was gathered Governor Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state is also interested in the presidential ticket.

A source was quoted to have said:

“It was at the meeting that some of them realised that Governor Emmanuel might have shown interest in the presidential race.

“There was mutual suspicion that more PDP governors from the South have presidential aspirations. So, the situation is still dicey in PDP.”

Governor Wike reacts

Meanwhile, Governor Wike has dismissed insinuations that the PDP governors’ trip was to pick the party’s presidential and running mate for the 2023 election.

In a statement by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, Wike said those behind the rumour were out to sow the seeds of discord and to ruin the chances of the PDP in 2023, The Punch reported.

He said PDP governors have been inundated with calls following a text message being peddled by a chieftain of the party, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, that some governors had embarked on a week-long trip to Europe to determine those who will be the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the party in 2023.

His words:

“I have always said to people in PDP, nobody should cause a division among the governors."

The governor advised all those who love the PDP and are desirous it wins the 2023 general elections to desist from spreading harmful and baseless information intended to cause strife and mistrust.

2023: Saraki’s ally Baraje insists zoning is in PDP constitution

In another report, a former national chairman of the PDP, Abubakar Kawu Baraje, has said that there is zoning in the constitution of the party.

Baraje made this disclosure on Wednesday, February 16, in Ilorin, while briefing newsmen ahead of his coronation as ‘Tafida of Ilorin’ slated on Friday, February 18.

He said:

“It’s not in the constitution of PDP before, but it is now clearly stated in the PDP constitution that zoning should be respected."

