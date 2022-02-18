The court has quashed the judgment which gave Senator Ibrahim Shekarau’s G-7 faction of the APC in Kano victory over the faction led by the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

The appellate court ruled in favour of the governor’s faction in all three appeals lodged against the judgments of the lower courts

Meanwhile, Ganduje has called on Senator Ibrahim Shekarau-led faction of the All Progressives Congress in Kano to give peace a chance

The Kano state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, February 17, defeated the Ibrahim Shekarau group through an Appeal Court ruling.

Following this development, the state governor has appealed to Shekarau camp to consider reconciliation.

Ganduje made the appeal while addressing newsmen at the APC national secretariat on Thursday, February 17, The Punch reports.

Ganduje toasts Shekarau’s faction, after court ruling. Photo credit: Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Facebook

He said:

“I am appealing to them (Shekarau-led faction) because we are members of one family, the APC. Kano State is almost 100 per cent APC, we should come together and forge ahead in such a manner.”

The court ruling

Earlier, the Appeal Court in Abuja ruled in favour of the governor’s faction in all three appeals lodged against the judgments of the lower courts.

It also held that the case was not a pre-election issue but an internal party tussle.

Therefore, it should be decided by the Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

Source: Legit.ng