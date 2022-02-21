Ahead of the state's governorship election, Enugu PDP chieftains are not on good terms over the zoning of the party's ticket

This development has led to differences amongst party members who are major stakeholders of the PDP in the state

The leaders, Chimaroke Nnamani and Ike Ekweremadu are requesting for the ticket to be zoned to either the east or the west, a development that has fuelled internal crisis in the party

The leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu state are at loggerheads over the zoning of the state’s 2023 governorship ticket.

The zoning debate has pitted the senator representing Enugu East, Chimaroke Nnamani, against a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu who represents Enugu West in the Senate.

Nnamani is said to have rallied key PDP leaders in the state to back the zoning of the ticket to Enugu East, a move Ekweremadu described as a gang up against Enugu West, The Nation reports.

the feud amongst the leaders has led to major differences among members of the party in the state. Photo credit: PM Express

A former governor of old Anambra state, Chief Jim Nwobodo; former Enugu governor, Sullivan Chime; a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; and a former PDP national chairman, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo are said to be backing Senator Nnamani.

The pro-East zoning leaders are also said to have secured the buy-in of the incumbent governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on the project.

Source: Legit.ng