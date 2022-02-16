A support group has reacted angrily to the attacks on the presidential aspirant of the APC, Bola Tinubu, from various quarters in the country

The group faulted some sponsored online media attacks on the national leader of the APC, Tinubu, noting it is uncalled for

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the group further urged politicians and human rights activists to thread with caution as they are being monitored

A socio-political group, under the umbrella of the Yoruba Ronu Group, has warned politicians against involving in the campaign of calumny ahead of the forthcoming 2023 elections.

The Punch reports that the group specifically condemned some alleged sponsored online media attacks against one of the presidential aspirants and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, the chairman of the group, Mr Diran Iyantan, said mischievous posts online had become a routine.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu stated earlier that he would love to wear Buhari's shoes and not step on his toes. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

He alleged that the source of those publications is well known and traceable to certain misguided politicians and fake human rights crusaders.

Iyatan said:

“We have repeatedly stated in our previous releases that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s ambition does not stop other Yoruba or any South-West person from aspiring to the same position.

“It is, therefore, sad to see fellow Yoruba persons casting aspersions on the person of Jagaban for flying high the flag of the Yoruba race.

“We are aware that these cowards and hack-writers have benefited from Asiwaju’s benevolence in the past, only to turn around and sponsor negative publications to impugn his reputation. We charge them to desist forthwith from such callousness because their duplicitous conduct will eventually hunt them down.”

The group urged politicians to promote their political party interest, to conduct themselves with maturity, dignity and mutual respect in the interest of the people of Yoruba-land and, by extension, Nigeria.

