An aspiring Benue federal lawmaker, Philip Agbese, on Saturday, February 5, urged the newly inaugurated chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Benue state, Austin Agada, to ensure he fulfils the expectations of the party.

Agbese, in a congratulatory message to Agada, urged the new Benue APC chairman to hit the ground running by ensuring he moves with the speed of light, as he resumes office.

Agada has been urged to ensure he connects with the grassroots in delivering his duty Photo: Prince Itodo

Source: UGC

Agada was among other chairmen of state chapters inaugurated by the APC at the party's secretariat in Abuja, on Thursday, February 3.

In the message seen by Legit.ng, Agebse who is aspiring to become the lawmaker representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal constituency said Agada's emergence as chairman of the party in Benue is a testament to his selfless and dedicated contributions to the evolution and development of the party.

He said since the time of the Action Congress, Agada has continued to serve the interest of the party and its members.

Agbese said:

"As young as you were then, I watched with awe, the dexterity with which you were coordinating the party youths and rallying the elders.

"Many a time, I have seen you stressing yourself out, just to reconcile issues amongst opposing groups within the party, even amongst the elders."

Agbese also said that he is sure that the new Benue party chairman would bring such wisdom to bear in discharging his duties.

He said:

"May I, therefore, charge you to hit the ground running, with such capacity. There are many grounds you may need to cover and many walls you may need to mend. Please don't leave anyone unturned.

"Being a youth and probably the youngest chapter chairman in Nigeria is a plus for Benue, owing to the fact that, young people are the chunk of your constituency."

He urged the new chairman and members of his executive to as a matter of priority, move around the state to reconcile any aggrieved group or persons, for the betterment of the party in Benue.

Agbese also pledged his support to the newly inaugurated executive of APC in Benue by doing everything within his powers to ensure the constituency is returned to the APC in the next general elections.

Agbese showered encomium on the leader of the party in Benue state and the minister for special duties and intergovernmental affairs, George Akume, for his fatherly disposition towards everyone in the state.

Source: Legit.ng