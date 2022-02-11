Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday postponed its North-West Zonal Congress earlier scheduled for Saturday, February 12, 2022.

The Punch reports that the national organising secretary, Umar M. Bature, made the announcement on Friday, February 11, in Abuja.

Bature in a statement said the postponement was approved by the party's National Working Committee (NWC).

This is according to a statement signed on Friday by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, titled ‘Postponement of Northwest zonal congress’.

Bature said, “The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party wishes to announce the postponement of our scheduled North-West Zonal Congress earlier slated for Saturday, February 12, 2022.

“A new date will be communicated in due course. INEC, all Aspirants, Delegates and critical stakeholders are to note accordingly, please”

Source: Legit.ng