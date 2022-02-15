Different happenings have continued to shape the polity in recent times ahead of the forthcoming general elections

Interestingly, groups, associations, and concerned individuals who want the 2023 electioneering process to be free, fair and credible

One of such is the Christian Association of Nigeria, which has called out politicians and party faithful not to impose leaders on Nigerians as the time for doing such is over

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has warned that the period of cabals forcing leaders on the people is over.

The religious body stated that it is mobilising the electorate ahead of the 2023 general elections to stop cabals from dictating who will run the country, according to Sahara Reporters.

Stephen Adegbite, the CAN’s chairman in Lagos state, made this disclosure during a recent interview.

CAN says incompetent rulers would be flushed out of the system.

Source: Facebook

He said:

“The period of cabals forcing rulers on the people has passed. As a people, we need to seize the opportunity of periodic transition offered by the democratic system of governance to improve on our individual and national lives by electing competent leaders of our choice.”

Voters education is key

According to him, voter education and mobilisation were essential to deepen democratic culture in the polity, pointing out that it would foster peace, harmony and economic growth of the nation.

No space for incompetent rulers

Adegbeti, who decried the rate of economic hardship in the country added that the era of imposition of incompetent rulers on the people was over.

Adeboye speaks on who will be Nigeria's next president in 2023

In another development, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has given an answer to questions of who the next Nigerian president would be.

Speaking during a New Year sermon on Saturday, January 1, the cleric told his congregants that God has not revealed to him who will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, The Punch reports.

The 79-year-old pastor said prophecy is not a matter of guesswork.

End of 2023 race for Atiku? Protest against Ex-VP begins in Lagos, Adamawa, other states

Meanwhile, members of a pro-Atiku Abubakar group, North 4 North, who rallied support for the former vice president during the 2019 general elections have turned against him.

The group on Monday, February 14, mobilised its members to carry out campaigns against Atiku's 2023 presidential aspiration in Lagos, Adamawa, Kaduna, and Plateau.

The protesters, as reported by Leadership, called on the electorate not to vote for Atiku because they want him to step down for a southeastern presidential aspirant, believing that power should be shifted to the region come 2023.

