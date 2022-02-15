Senator Shehu Sani has said the APC's presidential candidate in 2023 should emerge from among those who fought for the party in 2015

The former federal lawmaker said the alleged move to impose a candidate outside the realm of those who fought for the ruling party is unfortunate

Nevertheless, Sani, a former APC chieftain who is now in the PDP, said the move to impose such candidate is the party's problem

Senator Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker from Kaduna state, has spoken on how the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should pick its presidential candidate ahead of 2023.

In a Facebook post sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, February 15, the PDP chieftain said it will be a great betrayal if the APC does not pick its presidential candidate from among those who worked hard and used their resources for the ruling party in 2015.

Former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani, said the APC should pick its presidential candidate from among those who fought for the party in 2015. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

Sani who used to be a member of the APC said the alleged move to impose a candidate outside of those who fought for the party is unfortunate.

He wrote:

"I don’t belong to the ruling party, but it will be a great betrayal for the party to even contemplate proposing anyone for leadership of the country other than those who committed and sacrificed their resources, time and energy for the victory of the president and the party in 2015.

"The surreptitious move to sneak in and impose a candidate outside the realm of those who fought hard is unfortunate.But that is their problem and their impending disaster."

Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Senator Sani's statement has drawn reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Benjamin Isaiah said:

"You may be suggesting that they should consider JAGABA. I come in peace."

Muhammad Sani said:

"Sir, I think you have more to worry about your party fielding the right candidate come 2023. Every party have one problem or another."

Comr Mufti Sasaco said:

"That is common with the ruling party. You are also a victim. APC and Buhari don’t reward loyalty,and that is their problem."

Kabiru Shehu said:

"Sir, what you have said is just a second or third episode of our party or PMB'S betrayal, because you are talking of those that spent their resources, time, talent and energy to see PMB's /APC's victory in 2015, have you forgotten about how APC/PMB'S administration maltreated Sen.Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso , Bukola Saraki, Atiku Abubakar?

"Asiwaju then was laughing when those maltreated, thought he'd upper hand to actualize his dream."

