Popular UCC student and social media singer Enoch Eshun, best known as Enochay, has sadly passed away

Enochay inspired thousands with his remarkable journey after living for years with a rare medical condition

His death sparked an outpouring of tributes, as many remember the touching story that captured the hearts of Ghanaians

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) community is mourning the loss of student and singer Enoch Eshun, popularly known as Enochay, who passed away on Friday, June 26, 2026.

Enochay, who captured national attention with his inspiring story of living with a rare medical condition that prevented him from sitting or bending, died a year after receiving a brand-new Hyundai Tucson and GH₵20,000 (N3million) donation to support his education and daily life.

Enoch Eshun dies after battling mysterious condition that left him unable to sit. Credit: @weloveghana

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian blogger Zion Felix confirmed the news after speaking with Enochay’s mother. While the exact cause of death has not been disclosed, many believe it may be linked to the condition he had battled for several years, Pulse Ghana reports.

Enochay first rose to prominence after sharing his struggles in an interview with Zion Felix. At just 19 years old, he revealed that he had lived with the condition for five years, forcing him to remain either standing or lying down throughout the day.

Transportation was especially difficult, as he could not use public transport and had to rely on private vehicles to attend lectures, placing a heavy financial burden on his family.

Moved by his story, businessman Yaw Amponsah Marfo, popularly known as Agya Wiase, donated a Hyundai Tucson and GH₵20,000 to ease his movement and support his education.

Speaking at the time, Enochay described the gesture as “life-changing,” adding:

His mother also expressed gratitude, saying the donation had brought “great relief” to the family.

News of his death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from fans, students, and well-wishers across Ghana, with many remembering him as a symbol of resilience and inspiration.

See the post below:

Netizens mourn singer Enoch Eshun's passing

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sidonie.amuzu.7 said:

"Oh oo may he's gentle soul rest in peace 🙏."

ghana_lately said:

"Hmmmm may his soul rest well."

rodneyahenkan_ said:

"We are tired of 2026."

kwesi_hesse said:

"Ohhhh😢😢😢. It hasn't been long since I saw him on campus. This life is real crazy."

dbmensah_ said:

"This is a sad news but in other sense it will make him rest and have peace from this cruel world he didn’t have to suffer like this before dying."

Popular singer Enoch Eshun dies after illness that changed his life. Credit: @weloveghana

Source: Instagram

Talay Riley dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Grammy-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter Mark Yinka Orabiyi, popularly known as Talay Riley, also passed away.

The music talent reportedly died after a brutal stabbing in East London. He was 35. Local outlet Newham Recorder reported that the incident occurred around 9 am on Friday, June 5, on Pankhurst Avenue in Silvertown.

The emergency services that rushed to the scene were unable to save him on the spot. Police confirmed that a murder investigation has been launched, with homiicide detectives from the specialist crime command leading inquiries.

Source: Legit.ng