There is no doubt that a lot of powerful Nigerian politicians who are in positions of authority now will lose their seats in 2023

In a Facebook post on Sunday, January 23, Shehu Sani, an ex-senator from Kaduna Central, stated this fact

Sani noted that after their defeat, most politicians will be seen without their security guards and aides who flock around them

According to Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna senator, the 2023 general elections will change the fate of many powerful Nigerian politicians.

The outspoken ex-senator noted that most of the persons who treat themselves as demi-gods because of the power they have arrogated to themselves will become normal, having been stripped of the advantages and immunity attached to them.

Sani who sounded much like a prophet via Facebook on Sunday, January 23, predicted such so-called untouchable persons will be deserted by their aides and security details in regular and common places.

Sani said some politicians will be arrested easily without immunity

He stated that ultimately, these Nigerians will live their daily lives like other citizens who are far from the corridors of power.

He wrote:

"In some months ahead, the people that move about like Gods today would become ordinary people you will meet at the train stations, Airports, Mosques, and Churches.

"They will be deserted by their aides, loyalists, and hangers-on. They will move without the crowd of security men that surrounds them.

"Their phones will no more be busy and they will start calling missed calls. They can be arrested so easily.

"They will meet those they disfavoured or persecuted. They can no more order and direct but request, beg or appeal. They will have no immunity and will watch their words and steps. They will harvest their crops."

