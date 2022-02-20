An aspirant for the position of the national youth leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Barr. Maxwell Gowon, has disassociated himself from comments credited to him in some sections of the media, that he faulted the Senator Abdullahi Adamu reconciliation committee's report.

Gowon, who is also the chairman of Northern Aspirants Forum for the February 26 national convention of APC, stated on Sunday, February 20, in his reaction through a statement, that he knew nothing about the said media report, which carries a different name as Maxwell Yakubu Gowon.

Meanwhile, some media organizations had published a report emanating from one Maxwell Yakubu Gowon, urging the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to postpone the proposed convention, for the sake of peace, unity and success of the party in the 2023 general elections.

Earlier, Barr. Maxwell Gowon writes Buni, saying the February 26 date is no longer feasible and should be postponed. Photo credit: Hon Mai Mala Buni

Source: Facebook

Though the APC aspirant said he had no issue with advising the CECPC to postpone the convention, he, however, said he was not responsible for the statement that discredited the Adamu report.

The young and vibrant Barrister said on Sunday:

"How can I be attacking the report of the reconciliation committee that eminent Nigerians sat to draft? Why would anyone ascribe such comments to me? I'm Barr. Maxwell Gowon and an aspirant for youth leader of our party, but I never mentioned it to anyone that the Senator Abdullahi Adamu report was faulty; and I stand to disassociate myself from such statement.

"As for the Governor Mai Buni led CECPS, I have much respect for the committee and I'm in support of whatever decision the Committee takes, for the betterment of our party.

"But I wish to state here categorically that, I was not party to the statement that tried to discredit the Senator Abdullahi Adamu reconciliation committee report. I'm in full support of all the recommendations, especially, anything that would make peace to reign supreme in our party."

