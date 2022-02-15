In an attempt to get over a particular leadership style, Alhaji Garba Gadam has decided to leave his boss, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya

According to Gadam, his resignation takes immediate effect following personal reasons while noting that he is considering joining another party

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser on Social Investment to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Hajiya Dijatu Bappah, resigned, citing personal reasons

The special adviser on intergovernmental relations to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state, Alhaji Garba Jijji Gadam, has resigned.

Citing personal reasons for the development, Gadam appreciated Governor Yahaya for giving him what he described as a golden opportunity to serve the state under his leadership.

This is the second special adviser to resign from Governor Yahaya’s cabinet within the last two weeks. Photo credit: Governor Inuwa Yahaya TV

Source: Facebook

Why he resigned

In an interview with Daily Trust, Jijji Gadam said he resigned the appointment to enable him to defect to another political party, even though he stated that he is still making consultation on his next political move.

Before his resignation

The long-time political associate of Senator Goje is the second special adviser to resign from Governor Yahaya’s cabinet within the last two weeks, citing the same personal reasons.

