Senator Kashim Shettima says Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu acted as a “saviour” for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

The former governor of Borno state stated this in an exclusive interview with Daily Trust published on Sunday, February 13.

According to Shettima, Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gave platform to Atiku Ribadu to recontest after being harassed and kicked out from their respective parties.

He said:

“It is pertinent to mention that when former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, was harassed, brutalised and chased out of the PDP, even some of our northern brothers were treating him as a pariah, it was Asiwaju Bola Tinubu that provided him with a sanctuary and platform to contest the 2007 presidential election.

“Again, four years later, he provided the same platform to another harassed northerner, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to contest for the presidency under the ACN.”

Shettima has openly declared support for the former Lagos state governor as he seeks to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Tinubu worked for Buhari in 2015, 2019 - Buhari

Shettima also said Tinubu worked President Buhari's victory in 2015 and 2019.

According to the former Borno governor, the emergence of Buhari as the candidate of the APC in 2014 would have been difficult.

He said:

“Without the block support of the South-West, it would have been difficult for President Buhari to emerge as the candidate of the APC. Tinubu worked for Buhari in 2015 and in 2019.

"This is why some of us find it utterly disgusting when some of the folks who vigorously worked against Buhari’s ambition in 2014 have done some political somersaults and are now members of what I called Buharist Church of Latter-Day Saints, hectoring down on us and liberally dropping the president’s name."

2023 presidency: Why it's Right for Tinubu to declare interest, Ayade reveals

Meanwhile, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state has said Tinubu has the right to come out and declare his intention to run for president because of his contributions to the ruling APC.

Governor Ayade made this known in an exclusive interview published by BBC Pidgin on Friday, February 11.

The Cross River state governor noted that Tinubu struggled, worked hard and supported President Buhari.

