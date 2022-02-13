Tinubu's presidential ambition gets a major boost again as Senator Kashim Shettima revealed what the North cannot afford to do to him in 2023

The former governor of Borno state disclosed that the North cannot afford to let the guard of the APC national leader down ahead of the polls

Shettima who made this disclosure at a recent interview noted further that this is the time for the north to pay Tinubu back, as one good turn deservs another

Senator Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno State, has said this is the time for the North to support the presidential ambition of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Trust on Sunday, February 13, Shettima, insisted that it is a payback time for Tinubu, who did a lot in actualising the long-time ambition of President Muhammadu Buhari, who defeated ex-President Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Shettima said Tinubu had supported President Buhari through thick and thin, and one good turn always deserves another.

Arewa Youths President disclosed it is time for the North to support Tinubu.

He said that before supporting Buhari, the former Lagos State governor shelved his ambition and supported two presidential aspirants from the North.

“Without the block support of the South-West, it would have been difficult for President Buhari to emerge as the candidate of the APC. Tinubu worked for Buhari in 2015 and in 2019.”

