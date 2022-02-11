The governor of Cross River state, Ben Ayade, has made some interesting comments about Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's presidential ambition

Ayade said Tinubu has worked for the ruling APC and has the right to declare interest in the nation's highest political office

The Cross River governor, however, said he will only support the former Lagos governor if the APC gives him the presidential ticket

Calabar, Cross River state - Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state says Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the right to come out and declare his intention to run for president because of his contributions to the ruling APC.

Governor Ayade made this known in an exclusive interview published by BBC Pidgin on Friday, February 11.

Governor Ayade says he will support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's presidential aspiration if the APC gives him the ticket. Photo credit: Sir Benedict Ayade, Tinubu Support Group -TSG

Source: Facebook

The Cross River state governor noted that Tinubu struggled, worked hard and supported President Buhari.

He added that it is expected that the national leader of the APC would show interest since it is believed that it is the turn of the south.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

2023 presidency: I will go with party's choice, says Ayade

Speaking further, Governor Ayade said he belongs to the APC and will support Tinubu if the party gives him the presidential ticket.

The governor also added that he would be among those who will beg the former Lagos governor if the party deemed it fit to give the ticket to another aspirant.

He said he agreed with the southern governors' decision that it is the turn of the south to produce President Muhammadu Buhari's successor.

Tinubu appoints 31-year-old APC member media cordinator

Meanwhile, Tinubu has appointed 31-year-old Borno youth, Comrade Muhammad Mahmud, as his national media coordinator ahead of the 2023 elections.

Speaking with newsmen in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, Mahmud called for support from all to ensure Tinubu's presidential ambition is collectively actualized in order to consolidate President Muhammadu Buhari’s "unprecedented transformation and development".

Mahmud, described as a very strong media practitioner, disclosed that his appointment did not come to him as a surprise, noting that Tinubu’s style of a leadership is devoid of tribal or ethnic background.

Source: Legit.ng