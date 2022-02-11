Governor Hope Uzodimma and Senator Rochas Okorocha set aside their political differences and hugged each other

The duo met at an event hosted by the Yobe state governor, Mal Mala Buni in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

After photos and videos of the duo getting each other surfaced on social media, it triggered another round of debates about the politics of Imo state

FCT, Abuja - Despite their recent political differences and exchange of words, Governor Hope Uzodimma and Senator Rochas Okorocha were seen hugging each other at an event in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The duo met at the Yobe education fundraising hosted by the state governor, Mai Mala Buni, and held in the Nigerian capital.

Governor Uzodimma and Senator Okorocha exchanging pleasantries at the event. Photo credit: @GovtOfImoState

Source: Twitter

Buni is also currently the acting chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a video shared on Twitter, Okorocha was seen walking up to Uzodimma who was seated, the Imo state governor then stood up to acknowledge the greeting of the senator while calling him by his chieftaincy title 'Owelle.'

Twitter reacts to photos of Hope Uzodimma hugging Rochas Okorocha

Photos of the two leaders hugging themselves sparked reactions on Twitter.

David Offor who is from Imo state wrote:

“Some youths in my state can't see eye to eye because of Hope Uzodimma and Rochas Okorocha. Today, both political gladiators hugged and shook hands. Youths must know it is all about interest for politicians. Be wise!!!!”

In pidging English, Mbonu Arinze Gerald wrote:

“There is nothing like "grievance" among politicians, na we the citizens dey carry am for head.”

Ejiofor Onyishi wrote:

“I pity people who fight on behalf of Nigerian politicians.”

Aloy Oladaniel wrote:

“I blame the followers. Me follow any politician? What for? Even if I don't have work, I will go and sweep any church or mosque.”

Hope Uzodimma writes about Yobe education fundraising event

Writing on the event on his official Facebook page, Governor Uzodimma stated:

“At the invitation of my friend and brother, His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, the governor of Yobe state, I attended the Yobe State Education Fund Raising event at the Ladi Kwali Hall of Sheraton Hotels, Abuja in support of the government and good people of Yobe state.

“As leaders entrusted with the mandate of our people, we remain committed to promoting education as a means to changing the fortune of our youth, whether in Imo, Yobe, or anywhere else in Nigeria.

“This is not just in keeping with our mandate as leaders but ultimately to promote the best interest of our nation.”

Okorocha declares presidential ambition, joins 2023 race

Recall that Senator Okorocha had declared his interest to run for the presidency in 2023 on the platform of the APC.

On Wednesday, January 26, Okorocha made this known in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan which was read at plenary.

The former governor of Imo state said he is the best person to take Nigeria to the next level.

EFCC charges Okorocha N2.9billion fraud hours after presidential declaration

Meanwhile, the EFCC charged Senator Okorocha for alleged fraud hours after his presidential declaration.

Okorocha was accused of conspiring with others, including an APC politician and five companies, to steal N2.9 billion public coffers.

EFCC filed the charges, totalling 17, on Monday, January 31, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, court documents exclusively show.

