Senator Rochas Okorocha has declared that members of IPOB are poorly educated children in the southeast

Okorocha made the comment in response to the crisis situation in the southeast triggered by agitations

The senator representing Imo West Senatorial District said the issues bore down to bad leadership in the region, especially in his home state of Imo

Aso Rock - Former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has stated that he sees members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as poorly educated children, not terrorists.

The Punch newspaper reports that Okorocha made the comment on Thursday, February 3 while speaking to State House Correspondents shortly after a closed-door meeting with the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Okorocha has disagreed with the notion that IPOB members are terrorists. Photo credit: Our Nigeria News Awards

Source: Facebook

Okorocha said:

“There was no need to have handled the IPOB matter the way it was handled. Today they have turned out to be terrorists. But for me, I don’t see them as terrorists. I see them as children who have not been properly educated on the happenings.”

Twitter users weigh in on Okorocha's presidential ambition

Some Nigerians on Twitter have also been commenting on Okorocha's presidential ambition.

Olaudah Equiano wrote:

“Okorocha, Orji Kalu and Bola Tinubu are in the same league. Everything about them, from their antecedents, pedigree, and trajectory to opulence is shrouded in opacity. They're vintage Nigerian politicians. Mediocrity rules in Nigerian politics.”

Gimba Kakanda wrote:

“It’s scary how political office demystifies even folks who held promise. Perhaps some only show their true colour when they get elected or appointed. I would’ve jumped on Rochas Okorocha’s presidential bid if he had not been given a chance to govern Imo, where he unmade himself.”

Osasu Obayiuwana

“Rochas Okorocha wants to be president of Nigeria? And Orji Kalu too? The south-eastern part of the country is certainly due to produce a leader for the country. And people like Peter Obi are the ones to be taken seriously, not them.”

Okorocha declares presidential ambition, joins 2023 race

Earlier, Senator Okorocha had declared his interest to run for the presidency in 2023 on the platform of the APC.

On Wednesday, January 26, Okorocha made this known in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan which was read at plenary.

The former governor of Imo state said he is the best person to take Nigeria to the next level.

EFCC charges Okorocha N2.9billion fraud hours after presidential declaration

Meanwhile, the EFCC charged Senator Okorocha for alleged fraud hours after his presidential declaration.

Okorocha was accused of conspiring with others, including an APC politician and five companies, to steal N2.9 billion public coffers.

EFCC filed the charges, totalling 17, on Monday, January 31, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, court documents exclusively show.

Source: Legit.ng