The former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha has decided to take the bold step and contest the nation's powerful seat in 2023

This is so as the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Rochas Okorocha has declared his intention to run for president

This development was contained in a letter sent to the Senate during sessions on Wednesday, January 26

Abuja- Senator Rochas Okorocha has declared to run for the presidency in 2023 on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Wednesday, January 26, Okorocha made this known in a letter addressed to the Senate President which was read by Ahmad Lawan at plenary, The Nation reports.

The former governor of Imo state disclosed that he will address a world press conference on Monday, January 31st, 2022 to officially declare his ambition to contest the presidency.

Senator Owelle Rochas Okorocha would formally declare his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election this week. Photo credit: Governor Rochas Okorocha

Source: Facebook

Chairman of the organising Committee, Prof. Aliyu Abdullahi Jibia, maintained that Okorocha is the best man for the job with his intimidating credentials, The Sun added.

