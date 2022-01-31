The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has charged Senator Rochas Okorocha over fraud allegation

He was alleged to have conspired with others, including an APC politician and five companies, to steal N2.9 billion public coffers

This comes as the former Imo state governor declared his intention to run for the office of the president in 2023

In a move that will surprise many Nigerians, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has charged Senator Rochas Okorocha.

The former Imo state governor was accused of conspiring with others, including an APC politician and five companies, to steal N2.9 billion public coffers.

According to Premium Times, EFCC filed the charges, totalling 17, on Monday, January 31, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, court documents exclusively shows.

Other defendants are Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

EFCC has charged Senator Rochas Okorocha over fraud allegation. Photo: Rocha Okorocha

Source: Getty Images

The charges were filed immediately Okorocha declared his intention to run for the office of the president in 2023.

2023: Hope Uzodimma can’t stop my presidential ambition, says Okorocha

Okorocha has declared that Governor Hope Uzodimma cannot stop his presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The senator who represents Imo West Senatorial District in the Senate, stated this in Owerri while speaking with journalists.

He accused Uzodimma of being a paid agent of his detractors to sabotage his 2023 presidential ambition.

2023 presidency: Okorocha speaks on next move in his quest to succeed Buhari

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Rochas Okorocha, announced that he will give a world press conference to officially declare his interest to join the 2023 presidential race.

Senator Okorocha noted that the conference slated for Monday, January 31, will be streamed live on all his social media platforms.

He is of the strong conviction that together, Nigerians can work to achieve the nation of their dreams come 2023.

Uzodinma Reveals His Biggest Challenge As New Year Begins, Gives Details About Okorocha

Hope Uzodinma, the governor of Imo state has described Okorocha as his younger brother.

Uzodinma said he is now the elected governor in the state and it is important that Okorocha accords him that respect.

According to the governor, Okorocha is his biggest challenge to achieving the people's expectations of him in governance.

