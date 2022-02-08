The crisis is brewing in the Imo state chapter of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) continues to deepen over who controls the party structure

The drama has taken a different turn as factions loyal to Hope Uzodimma and Rochas Okorocha are claimining to the authentic leaders of Imo APC

According to the Daniel Nwafor-led faction, loyal to Okorocha he would still conduct the activities of the APC as the state chairman

It appears the crisis within the Imo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not ending anytime soon.

A report by The Nation indicates that tensions have heightened over controls the structure of the ruling party.

Factions loyal to the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodimma and his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha are both laying claim to the authentic leadership of the APC.

Macdonald Ebere loyal to Uzodimma was elected through consensus as the chairman of the party and was issued a certificate of returns by Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, the national secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

However, the Okorocha faction led by Daniel Nwafor in a statement on Monday, February 7, dismissed Ebere as the recognised chairman and insisted that it still controlled the party structure, The Sun added.

The statement signed by the acting Publicity Secretary, Michael Anyanwu, described Ebere's recognition as a hoax and illegal.

Anyanwu urged the national leadership of othe party to respect and uphold the democratic norms and values for which our party is renowned.

Source: Legit.ng