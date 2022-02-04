The All Progressives Congress (APC) says Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu does not need PDP's ticket to get re-elected for a second term

The ruling party stated this in reaction to comments credited to Ganiu Taofik, a PDP chieftain in Lagos state that the opposition is ready to receive Sanwo-Olu

Seye Oladejo, Lagos APC spokesman in a statement on Friday, February 4, described PDP’s gubernatorial ticket offer as worthless

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has rejected the Greek gift offer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 governorship ticket to get re-elected for a second term.

This is coming a day after Ganiu Taofik, a PDP chieftain in Lagos state, said the opposition party is ready to receive the governor if he wants to get re-elected.

Lagos APC has described PDP's offer of 2023 governorship ticket to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as laughable.

Source: UGC

The Lagos state governor on Friday, February 4, stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains his party of choice in making his next political move.

Sanwo-Olu's position was made known in a statement by Seye Oladejo, Lagos APC spokesman and shared on Twitter by his chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile.

Oladejo described PDP’s gubernatorial ticket as worthless, noting that Sanwo-Olu does not need its offer to get re-elected for a second term in office in 2023.

While acknowledging the performance of the governor in all sectors of the state, the APC spokesman declared that the platform that initially elected the governor is available for him to recontest for another term.

He advised the PDP to desist from its age-long tactics of perennial attempts to destabilize the ruling party by the deliberate promotion of falsehood, blackmail and arms-twisting strategies for political advantage.

2023: Tinubu in trouble as Fashola's 'influential boy' Jandor is set to join PDP

Meanwhile, there were indications that Jandor would officially join the PDP on Tuesday, January 11.

Jandor used to be a loyalist and influential ally of Babajide Fashola, a former Lagos governor, but was aggrieved over the conduct and results of the APC's party’s ward, local, and state congresses and as such, dumped the ruling party in 2021.

During a special ceremony at Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos, Jandor who used to be an APC factional leader will be received into the PDP by Governor Seyi Makinde, some top PDP senators, and members of the House of Representatives.

Source: Legit.ng