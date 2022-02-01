A former Lagos governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has urged Nigerian youths to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) ready ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, February 1, Ambode noted that power is actually in the hands of the youths and that their time is now.

He expressed gratitude to Lagosians who acknowledged what he called modest contributions to the state.

The former governor said the time of the youths is now (Photo: @AkinwunmiAmbode)

In the tweet seen by Daily Trust, he noted that things can only get better for the state and Nigeria generally.

His words:

“The youths are coming. The power is in their hands. Go and get your Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ready. Your future is NOW!

“After all we have been through, God has been faithful. Thank you for the overwhelming endorsement of our modest contributions to the growth of Lagos. It can only get better for Lagos, and indeed Nigeria."

