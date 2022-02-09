Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has been urged to continue with his mission of taking the state to the Promised Land

The plea was made by an ex-minister of the federal republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Abdul Jelili Adesiyan while commenting on the new constructed Ola-Iya junction in Osogbo

Adesiyan noted that the people of the state are anxious to reelect the governor based on his achievements in the three years of his administration

Osogbo, Osun - A former minister of police affairs, Alhaji Abdul Jelili Adesiyan, has described the incumbent governor of Osun state, Gboyega Oyetola, as a rare blessing to the state of the living springs.

Adesiyan made this known on Wednesday, February 9, in a statement issued by his media office and sent to Legit.ng.

The popular Ola-Iya junction in Osogbo, the capital of Osun state, is being constructed by Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Speaking on the great achievements recorded by Governor Oyetola since the commencement of his administration in 2018, the former minister said the state has not witnessed such transformation in the last few years.

He said the just-completed bridge at the popular Ola-Iya junction area of Osogbo, the state capital, is one of the numerous projects embarked upon by Oyetola's administration.

How Governor Oyetola transformed Osun state

Adesiyan, popularly known as Jallo, added that it is obvious, even to the blind that there is a new sheriff in the town who understands the real essence of governance and what it takes to make lives enjoyable for the common masses.

He said:

"Governor Gboyega Oyetola is indeed a blessing to the whole of Osun state. He is an administrator per excellence. Despite meager resources accruable to the state from the federation account, the governor uses his knowledge and creative ingenuity to achieve some projects that some of his counterparts could not achieve.

"His achievements have continued to be a source of worry to his political adversaries. But rather than relent on his good works, the governor focuses on how to write his name in gold before he leaves office.

"I want to urge the good people of Osun state to reciprocate this kind gesture by reelecting Governor Oyetola at the forthcoming governorship election in the state. They should not be deterred by the antics of some political elements who are bent rubbishing the good work of our amiable governor."

Ex-minister Adesiyan sends powerful message to Aregbesola's group

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Adesiyan warned a factional group in the Osun chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), The Osun Progressives (TOP), against causing more trouble in the state.

It was reported that he advised the TOP and its leader, Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior, should tow a path of honour before it is too late.

Aregbesola, who is the immediate past governor of the state and his group, are said to be publicly opposing Governor Gboyega Oyetola's second term ambition.

