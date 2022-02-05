Alhaji Abdul Jelili Adesiyan, a former police minister, has declared that nothing would stop reelection of Governor Oyetola

Adesiyan made this known on Friday, February 4, while reacting to the threat made by TOP over an attack on Oranmiyan house

The former minister, however, warned the group to desist from making the state ungovernable for the present government

Osogbo, Osun - A former minister of police affairs, Alhaji Abdul Jelili Adesiyan, has warned a factional group in Osun chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), The Osun Progressives (TOP), against causing more trouble in the state.

In a statement issued on Friday, February 4, by his media office and made available to Legit.ng, Adesiyan, popularly known as Jallo, said that TOP and its leader, Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior, should tow a path of honour before it is too late.

Former minister of police affairs, Alhaji Abdul Jelili Adesiyan has warned Aregbesola's supporters in Osun state. Credit: Oyetola.

Aregbesola, who is the immediate past governor of the state and his group, are said to be publicly opposing Governor Gboyega Oyetola's second term ambition.

A campaign office used by Aregbesola during his eight years in office, Oranmiyan house was attacked by some hoodlums on Thursday, February 3.

Aregbesola's supporters want to make Osun ungovernable for Oyetola

Speaking on the allegation that the attack was orchestrated by the state government, Adesiyan advised the former governor and his group to stop "fooling themselves."

He said:

"Stop fooling yourselves. The TOP boys of Aregbeshola just want to make Osun state ungovernable for the present governor. They should stop destroying their properties because they have so much money to play around with.

"We cannot be fooled because we know they are the one doing this. Of course, Aregbeshola doesn't need the building again, Lagos boy have come and gone. Where is their state boys? The one Aregbeshola created during his term as governor.

"Osun does not belong to them. Aregbeshola should know that his own time has gone in Osun state, Oyetola is the current champion and it goes by time."

Suspected gunmen attack Aregbesola's campaign office in Osogbo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that some hoodlums attacked the campaign office of the minister of interior Rauf Aregbesola in Osogbo after factional members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held their weekly meeting.

It was reported that the hoodlums invaded the premises of the campaign office Aregbesola used before his emergence as the state governor around 5.30pm on Thursday, February 3.

The hoodlums were armed with guns and started shooting at the building located around the Gbodofon river, including other properties within the premises.

The attackers arrived at the scene shortly after members of the APC concluded their weekly factional meeting at the venue.

