The Progressive Governors Forum has hailed Ekiti state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi on his 57th birthday

Governor Fayemi was commended for his commitment to a united Nigeria under the leadership of the APC

His colleagues in the APC also stated that the Ekiti state governor's leadership in his domain is commendable

FCT, Abuja - Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the platform of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has joined the Ekiti state governor and chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) Kayode Fayemi to celebrate his 57th birthday anniversary.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, February 9 by the forum's chairman and Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the governors acknowledged and commended Fayemi's leadership, vision, and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of APC.

Governor Kayode Fayemi has been commended by his colleagues in the Nigeria Governors Forum. Photo credit: @Kfayemi

Source: Twitter

The APC governors, however, reaffirmed their collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of their progressive states to create jobs, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

The statement reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“The PGF joins H.E Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state, and chairman of NGF to celebrate his 57th birthday. Along with the people of Ekiti state, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We, in particular, wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision, and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC.

“We acknowledge your contributions to our team of progressive governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Ekiti state as well as at the national level.

“As governor of Ekiti state, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics.

“As we rejoice with, H.E Kayode Fayemi, we also reaffirm our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to H.E Kayode Fayemi.”

APC governors: At 72, Ganduje has done well as Kano governor

Recall that on Saturday, December 25, 2021, the PGF joined the Kano governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to celebrate his 72nd birthday anniversary, declaring that he has performed well in the state.

The PGF commended Ganduje's leadership, vision, and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of APC.

Governor Ganduje was also hailed for his insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Kano state and Nigeria as a whole.

PGF commends Governor Sani Bello’s commitment to a united Nigeria

Similarly, the PGF recently said the commitment of the Niger state governor Abubakar Sani Bello, to a united Nigeria is commendable.

The APC governors made the comment while joining Governor Bello's family and the people of the state to celebrate his 54th birthday anniversary on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Bagudu reaffirmed the collective commitment of APC governors to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of their states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng