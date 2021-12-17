The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has hailed Niger state governor Abubakar Sani Bello,on his 54th birthday

Bello, popularly known as Lolo in his state, was commended for his commitment to a united Nigeria at all times

The Niger state governor shares the same birthday with President Muhammadu Buhari who turned 79 on Friday, December 17

FCT, Abuja - Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the platform of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) said the commitment of the Niger state governor Abubakar Sani Bello, to a united Nigeria is commendable.

The APC governors also joined Governor Bello's family and the people of the state to celebrate his 54th birthday anniversary on Friday, December 17.

The APC Governors commended Governor Sani Bello’s commitment to a united Nigeria at all times. Photo credit: @NigerGov

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by the chairman of the forum and Kebbi state governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, reaffirmed their collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of their states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

Part of the statement read:

“We join His Excellency Abubakar Sani Bello, governor of Niger state to celebrate his 54th birthday. Along with the people of Niger state, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC.

“We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Niger state as well as at the national level.

“As governor of Niger state, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you symbolise the success story of our party, APC.

“As we rejoice with, His Excellency Abubakar Sani Bello, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.”

APC governors celebrate Buhari at 79, express hope for a better Nigeria

Earlier in the day, APC governors joined Nigerians home and abroad to celebrate the 79th birthday of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Chairman of the PGF and Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, in a statement on behalf of his colleagues, acknowledged and commended Buhari's leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

The APC governors also expressed confidence that under the current administration, Nigeria will surmount all the challenges confronting her.

Buhari looking forward to retirement after presidency

Meanwhile, President Buhari has said he looks forward to going back to his farm in 2023 when his tenure ends.

Buhari made this known while marking his 79th birthday in Istanbul, where he is scheduled to participate in the Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit hosted by President Erdogan.

The president also assured that he will do his best to promote the interest of the nation and its people before the time comes.

Source: Legit