President Buhari has congratulated Governor Kayode Fayemi on the occasion of his 57th birthday coming up on Wednesday, February 9

Listing Fayemi's achievement, Buhari hailed the Ekiti governor for bringing the southwest state back to its glory

Buhari in a statement described Fayemi, the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) as a good friend

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state, on his 57th birthday anniversary which comes on Wednesday, February 9.

In a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari described the governor as “a good friend and an active party member”, The Cable reports.

The Nigerian leader went on to note that Ekiti state is lucky to have Fayemi who serves as the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

According to him, the governor has done well to bring sustainable development to the southwest state, adding that in his last and final year as second term he has brought Ekiti back to its glory, culture and values.

The president prayed God to grant the governor more years in the service of his community and the nation.

Source: Legit.ng