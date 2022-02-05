Chief Olabode George has reportedly expressed readiness to back Senator Anyim Pius Anyim's presidential ambition

The PDP chieftain made his position known when the southeast presidential aspirant paid him a visit on Friday, February 4

Anyim also visited Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, as he embarks on consultations in the southwest

Lagos - Chief Olabode George, a former PDP deputy national chairman (South), has said Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, a presidential aspirant, has the requisite character and competence to lead the Nigeria, adding that he was ready to back him.

The Punch reported that the PDP chieftain said this on Friday, February 4, when Senator Anyim paid him a visit as he took his consultations to the southwest.

Senator Pius Anyim meets prominent southwest PDP chieftain, Chief Bode George, seeking his support for his 2023 presidential bid. Photo credit: @Naija_PR

The PDP leader also advised Anyim to preach peace on his campaign tours.

Legit.ng gathers that Anyim who is aspiring on the platform of the opposition PDP kicked off his consultations with the leader of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC), Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba, at his Lagos home.

He also visited Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere.

Anyim’s media team said the visit to the three leaders is the commencement of his wider consultations with southwest leaders.

What Anyim told George

It was learnt that Anyim had told George who is a founding member of the PDP that he came to formally inform him of his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election and seek his blessings.

He said:

“One unique thing to watch out for in 2023 is that the children of democracy in 1999 are stepping in to take charge.

“On the surface, it may look ordinary but it is significant. I am one of the children of democracy. We want to advance the legacies you, the founding fathers of PDP and this democracy, bequeathed to us.

“We can rebuild and refocus this nation and advance the cause of democracy. The country must move forward as a united entity but on the three building blocks of equity, fairness, and justice."

