Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will make public his bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari very soon

In fact, sources claim that Osinbajo will make the much-awaited announcement after the APC's national convention

The sources also claim that the vice president has warned his campaign team not to insult or speak against Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Sources close to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's campaign team have claimed that he will announce his presidential bid after the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention.

The sources said despite moves even from the southwest to discourage the vice president, he has made up his mind to join the race and possibly emerge as the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Osinbajo reportedly told his campaign team not to talk down on Tinubu (Photo: Prof Yemi Osinbajo)

Source: Facebook

Even more, one of the sources who spoke with This Day recently stated that in most parts of the country Osinbajo has visited, the call has been for him to contest for the presidency.

It is also claimed that many Nigerian youths have thrown their weight behind Osinbajo because they are certain he has what it takes to actualise the collective dreams of the people.

Moreover, as claimed by the source, Osinbajo has instructed members of his campaign team not to talk down on Bola Ahmed Tinubu in their rallies.

The source was quoted to have said:

“Take it to the bank, he will run and he is declaring soon after the APC convention. All is set, including premium consultations already done. The coast is clear and the journey is looking good. I believe prof is also motivated by the increasing level of support from across the country, especially, the youths of this country.

“From the north to the south, tell me where he has visited recently and the charge has not been that he should contest? He has the capacity, competence and knows what the issues are. Importantly, he can also sell them – I mean the issues. So, why will he not run? Why should the bitterness and envy of some minions stifle him?”

2023: Nigerians deserve a leader like Osinbajo, says APC group

Meanwhile, a group, Progressives Opinion Leaders Group (POLG) had urged Osinbajo to contest the 2023 presidential election, saying he was a patriotic and detribalised Nigerian who will commit himself to work for the nation’s growth and development.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to a national newspaper headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, January 6, the national coordinator of the group, Shettima Abba Gana, said Nigeria must move forward.

Gana said Nigerians deserved a leader that could consolidate on the gains of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

