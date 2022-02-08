The development model used by the Kogi state governor has been commended by a team of civil society organisations and academics in Nigeria

The team said what Governor Yahaya Bello is doing in Kogi state should be scaled up to the national level

According to the CSOs and academics, 2023 presents that aspiration to satisfy the burning desire of getting Nigeria's leadership right

Over 1,000 civil society organisations across Nigeria, as well as academics drawn from different tertiary institutions in Nigeria, have recommended the developmental model used by Kogi state for the entire country.

The CSOs and academicians said that the development model used by Governor Yahaya Bello in Kogi said is one that has the possibility of changing the situation of the country.

CSOs and academicians said Kogi state's development model is worthy of emulation Photo: Yahaya Bello

Source: Twitter

Baring their minds during an expansive meeting of all registered CSOs and pro-democracy societies in Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday, February 8, the group said Kogi's development model has remained unique.

The recommendation was made at a one-day intellectual discourse on the future of Nigeria themed: A Glance Into Nigeria's Future And Governor. Yahaya Bello's Developmental Politics: 2023 in Perspective.

Speaking at the event, participants unanimously agreed that since his assumption of office, Governor Bello's development model has remained unique and have taken care of the major problems the state was grappling with before his assumption of office.

How Kogi state appears to have gotten governance right

One of the participants, Dr Omale Amedu pointed out that before the election of Governor Bello, the state was in dire need of basic infrastructure, social amenities and human capital development.

Amedu said no one is proud of the present situation of things on the ground and if the country must move forward, 2023 presents that aspiration to satisfy the burning desire of getting the right leadership for the country.

In his presentation, Dr Thomas Uzah, the dean of students affairs, Kwararafa University, Wukari, Taraba state said in the past era, the state has known multiplicity of hydra-headed problems arising from lack of potable water, insecurity, bad roads and many more.

He said the situation has since changed for the better and there is now a new lease of life given to all and sundry.

