Communications expert, Promise Emmanuel says the popularization of social media has caused different cultures to seep through one another

Emmanuel also stated that the medium has created cultural harmony and exposure, even as he advised users to strive towards relevance and originality

He said this can galvanize genuine attention from friends, partnerships, and favourable networks for personal and social growth

Lokoja - Promise Emmanuel, the chief press secretary to the deputy governor of Kogi state, Chief Edward Onoja, on Saturday, February 5, revealed that social media will continually reinforce cultural diversity while opening windows for further studies on the various human personality traits.

He stated this as a guest speaker during the 2022 Kogi Social Media Awards held in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital with the topic: “The Power of Cultural Diversity and How Social Media Shapes the Personality of People.”

Promise Emmanuel says social media can be used for personal growth and networking. Photo credit: Kogi Rebel

Source: Facebook

The spokesman, popularly known as ‘Kogi Rebel’ with the Instagram handle, @Kogi_rebel, commended the convener of the awards, Mr. Dansofo Usman Jr., saying the KSMA initiative should be encouraged.

He said the awards could further unite the multiple cultures spread across Kogi state under a one, indivisible entity.

He highlighted various personality traits exhibited by the average social media user in the context of content generation, consumption, and possible reaction, such as narcissistic, introverted, avoidant, charismatic, psychopathic, hysterical, depressive, volatile personalities, among others.

He predicted that in Kogi state, the different cultural identifications, shaped by the average users' personality traits may have played critical roles as observed in the voting processes for various awards categories, calling for a reengineering of the users' mindset through genuine platforms such as KSMA.

His words:

“The different personalities come out to stand for their different life and cultural theories. KSMA is focused on uniting different individuals in Kogi state as a whole without culture or bias, without knowing who is Ebira, Igala, Okun, Bassa or Nupe as the case may be.”

