The vacant seat of Senator Emmanuel Bwacha (Taraba South), a former PDP member, has been occupied

The PDP on Tuesday, February 8, appointed Senator Shaibu Lau (Taraba North) to take over Bwacha's office

Bwacha's defection to the ruling party is being contested at the Senate by the PDP over alleged undue process

Senator Shaibu Lau (Taraba North) was on Tuesday, February 8, appointed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Senate's deputy minority leader, The Nation reports.

The seat became vacant after the recent defection of Senator Emmanuel Bwacha (Taraba South) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The seat became vacant after Bwacha's defection to the APC (Photo: Senator Shaibu Isa Lau)

Source: Facebook

Senate deputy minority leader Bwacha defects to APC

Recall that Bwacha who represents Taraba South and was also the Senate deputy minority leader, on Thursday, February 3, defected to the APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Bwacha was formally received into the ruling APC by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House on Thursday.

The Taraba federal lawmaker was led to the Presidential Villa by the chairman of the ruling party's interim committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Photos that captured moments when the president handed the APC's flag to Bwacha were contained in a Facebook post by Buhari Sallau, a presidential media aide.

Former APC chairman, spokesman, deputy Senate president’s supporters, others defect to PDP

Before this, a former Chairman of the APC in Delta state, Cyril Ogodo, had defected to the PDP in Delta state.

Ogodo defected to the PDP alongside the immediate past publicity secretary of the APC, Sylvester Imonina, the Delta Central leader and elders council of APC led by Chief Sylvester Kowho, Ovie Omo-Agege Solidarity Movement, among others.

Legit.ng gathered that the decampees were received by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the PDP mega rally on Saturday, January 22, in Asaba.

Speaking at the rally, the Delta state governor assured teaming supporters of PDP and party chieftains that there would be free and fair primary to decide the party governorship flag bearer.

He cautioned all those aspiring for various positions to control themselves and their followers.

His words:

“We are family, we cannot fight. There will be a free and fair primary and so there will be no room for fight.

“Let us work together to ensure that PDP remains on top. Today, I welcome our brothers who have joined PDP and I assure you that we are all one.

“This rally has made a statement that PDP is prepared and united for 2023 elections and we will continue to work with love as one family unlike other parties where they fight.”

Source: Legit.ng