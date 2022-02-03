The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba on Thursday, February 3, lost one of its senators, Emmanuel Bwacha, to the APC

Bwacha formally joined the ruling party on Thursday when he visited President Muhammadu Buhari at Presidential Villa

The APC's interim national chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, led the senator to President Buhari

Senator Emmanuel Bwacha who represents Taraba South and is also the Senate deputy minority leader, on Thursday, February 3, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bwacha was formally received into the ruling APC by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House on Thursday, Leadership reports.

Buhari was led to President Buhari by Buni (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

The Taraba federal lawmaker was led to Presidential Villa by the chairman of the ruling part's interim committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Photos that captured moments when the president handed the APC's flag to Bwacha were contained in a Facebook post by Buhari Sallau, a presidential media aide.

See the photos below:

Since his appointment as the interim chairman of the party, Buni has led a lot of powerful PDP chieftains into the fold of the APC.

2023: Why you should not defect to PDP, APC sends important message to Ambode

Meanwhile, the APC in Lagos state had advised the immediate past governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode, against joining the PDP.

The publicity secretary of the APC in Lagos state, Seye Oladejo, said this on Wednesday, February 2, while reacting to claims by the PDP that the former governor was free to join the opposition party.

Oladejo said the PDP had made it clear that Olajide Adediran, aka Jandor would be its governorship candidate in the next poll.

He said Ambode should therefore not be deceived by the dubious ways of the opposition party.

He was quoted to have said:

“I think the PDP is idle and the PDP is just promising people. How many governorship tickets do they want to give out? Haven’t they promised the ticket to Jandor? So they are now reaching out to Ambode?

“One would expect that Mr Akinwunmi Ambode would know better than to dance to the tune of deceit in the PDP. What is the PDP’s record in governorship elections in Lagos State? Anyone who gets a PDP ticket is certain of failure.”

