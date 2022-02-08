A former chairman of the Plateau State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Latep Dabang, and a former Majority Leader of the Plateau State House of Assemblyk Hon. Henry Yenkwap have defected from the ruling party APC to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State.

Also, a former chairman of Quanpan local government area, Hon. Isaac Kwalu, and a former member of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Nanpon Tom and their supporters were recieved by the PDP during the Langtang Mega Rally 2022 tagged the ‘Great Movement’.

Dabang and Yenkwap also said they have moved to the PDP along with their numerous supporters.

Bwacha’s Defection: Tsunami hits PDP as 2 prominent lawmakers, others join APC

Legit.ng previously reported that two former speakers of the Taraba State House of Assembly and three other members have dumped the PDP and are set to defect to the APC.

The two former speakers, Hon. Peter Abel Diah and Mark Bako Useni are among those set to defect to APC on Monday, February 7.

Other lawmakers who may follow Bwacha to the APC are the member representing Karim II at state constituency, Hon. Charles Meijankai, Hon. Gembo Meikudi, who represents Bali 1 and Josiah Aji for Wukari II.

Top secrets exposed as PDP chairman in prominent state defects to APC

Meanwhile, Henry Ughwujowhovwo, the chairman of the PDP in Udu local government area of Delta, Udu DSIEC Ward 12, (Egini community) has defected to the APC.

Ughwujowhovwo on Sunday, February 6, claimed that while selfishness thrives among leaders of the PDP in the state, the governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, is not told the truth.

In regret, he went on to state that by 2023 those who own the land will prove so by the massive votes they will muster for the eventual flag bearer, lamenting that those who worked for the party are being marginalised while saboteurs during the 2019 elections are being favoured by their masters.

Source: Legit.ng